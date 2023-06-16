Northern lights put on a show over the North Okanagan Thursday night

Photo: TJ Cormier

The northern lights put on a spectacular show over the North Okanagan Thursday night.

Vernon photographer TJ Cormier captured the green and purple lights looking north from Lake Country towards Vernon.

Cormer says the BC Aurora enthusiasts Facebook page, which tipped him off to the likelihood of a light show.

"Once I saw that the info was looking good, I packed my camera and hit the road to Lake Country, as it's a great place to view with little light pollution," he says.

The forecast was not wrong.

Cormer captured images of the celestial light show about midnight.

"Around 12 a.m., I witnessed the northern lights dancing, and that’s when I captured this photo," he says.

Also known as aurora borealis, the spectacular light shows occur when charged particles (electrons and protons) collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere.

The collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colourful light. As billions of flashes occur in sequence, the auroras appear to move or dance in the sky.