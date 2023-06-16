Transportation Safety Board not investigating pipe bomb found along Vernon rail tracks

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Transportation Safety Board is not investigating the discovery of a pipe bomb along the CN Rail tracks this week.

Despite the device being found in the area the tracks near 31st Street, a TSB spokesperson says the incident "does not fall under the category of a reportable transportation safety-related occurrence, according to our policy on occurrence classification."

The TSB says the incident is a police matter.

Vernon RCMP have not specified whether the device, which was found to be viable, was found on the tracks or nearby them.

But the incident Wednesday evening closed down a large section of 31st Street and prompted police to evacuate nearby businesses.

CN said only that it is unable to comment on an ongoing investigation.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski device was found about 3:30 p.m. along the CN Rail tracks on the 4500 block of 31st Street in the north end of the city.

The RCMP Explosives Device Unit was called up from the Lower Mainland and rendered the device safe about 9:15 p.m. that night.

Examination of the contents confirmed the presence of explosive material, Terleski said.

"The device was believed to be viable and had the potential to cause serious injuries to anyone in the immediate vicinity had it been activated."

It was the second bomb scare in Vernon this week.

On Monday, a suspicious device was found in Justice Park, downtown.

Police say they have no evidence to indicate the incidents are related.

Both investigations are continuing.