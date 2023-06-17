Westwold resident fears for safety of his family after latest Highway 97 crash in his front yard

Photo: Andrew Doiron Andrew Doiron says something needs to be done about a dangerous corner in Westwold.

Andrew Doiron knows it's just a matter of time before someone dies on the stretch of Highway 97 in front of his home.

The Westwold resident lives in fear for the safety of his family after a suspected drunk driver careened off the highway and plowed through his yard on Back Road, rolling the vehicle several times.

Doiron says the vehicle came to rest in a spot where his three-year-old son was playing just an hour earlier.

Heading north on Highway 97 coming into Westwold from the south, drivers have a long straightaway before the road makes a 90-degree turn to the right.

Doiron lives on that corner – and says it's frightening how fast many drivers go into the turn.

The latest incident happened Wednesday evening.

Doiron says the driver was passing a transport truck and was going too fast when he came up to the turn.

The driver lost control and plowed into his property.

“My child's dolly pram was 10 feet from the path of this car,” Doiron says.

And a small piece of the vehicle came to rest just inches from his house.

The car came to rest on its roof less than 20 feet from where Doiron was standing.

“He bounced along our yard for about 100 feet,” Doiron says.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says the male driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Impaired driving is being investigated," says Grandy.

Speed is an ongoing concern on that part of the highway as there is a passing lane that ends just before the corner. Doiron says it's a daily occurrence.

The family moved into the home in December, and Doiron learned residents have been fighting with the province to do something about that section of road “since before the metric system” was introduced more than 50 years ago.

When he contacted the province about his concerns, he said he was told it's was an enforcement issue. When he asked about installing barricades, he was told it's an engineering and cost issue.

Doiron would like to see the speed limit coming into Westwold reduced from 90 km/h.

“Since we moved here ... I have seen three or four cars go off the road and now there is one in my own yard,” he said. “It's just a matter of time before one of us dies.”

Sarah Doiron, who is about to give birth to twins, said when she posted about the incident on social media she received numerous messages from residents with their own horror stories.

News articles dating back decades were posted of residents trying to get the speed limit reduced.

An email from the MOT said “following this incident, residents reached out to the local ministry office to request a speed limit reduction and barrier. The ministry will be undertaking an engineering review at this location to better understand the highway’s safety performance and recommend any improvements.”

Once ministry traffic engineers have carried out this review, they will follow up with residents.

Residents can contact the ministry’s local district office at 250-712-3660 should they have further concerns.