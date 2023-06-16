Vernon Lodge atrium back in action with opening of Cabana Bar + Kitchen

Chelsey Mutter

After years of construction – and a pandemic – a Vernon classic has officially reopened.

“I'm really excited to be welcoming the Vernon community back to the Vernon Lodge today. Our beautiful garden atrium restaurant, Cabana, is officially opened,” Prestige Hotels' Amy Nunn said during an opening event Thursday.

The hotel's unique atrium, which is filled with tropical plants and has a creek running right through the building, underwent major renovations, including a roof remediation project, which Nunn says was a huge undertaking.

Presitge Hotels invested a lot of time and money into “rejuvenating” the space and bringing it back to its “glory days,” said Nunn.

The Lodge was the hotspot for nightlife and events in Vernon for decades with its bar, restaurant and convention halls.

“Well, this property has been open since the '70s. And you know, we hear all the time 'Oh, we used to come to the Lodge for brunch. We used to come to the Lodge for our special, you know, family meals and getaways' ... We're just really excited to kind of come back with that spirit in such a beautiful atmosphere.”

Cabana Bar + Kitchen will be open seven days a week and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in a Mediterranean style.

Meanwhile, renovations aren’t quite over for the hotel, which plans to complete major renovations to its ballrooms and meeting spaces.

This summer, the areas will be ripped apart, with the project expected to be completed in September.

The space can hold up to 700 people, and Nunn says she hopes people will keep it in mind for galas, weddings and events.

The hotel, she says, is the largest meeting space in the North Okanagan.

“There's not too many hotels left like this where we've got that garden atrium as kind of the focal point of the hotel. So having the restaurant now reopen, you know, it's something that we hope will draw locals and our hotel guests will be really excited about it,” says Nunn.

Check out Cabana's full menu here.