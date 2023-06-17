Colourful reptile identified as a long-toed salamander

Photo: File photo

It appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

A Castanet story on June 10 identified a long-toed salamander as a tiger salamander.

While the two may look similar, to the expert eye there are differences.

“I can identify this species with certainty from these pictures: the salamander has long middle toes on its hind feet, costal grooves on the side of its belly, a slender head and body, and a green stripe along its back and tail,” says Justin DeMerchante, executive director of the Okanagan Turtle Adoption Program.

Long-toed salamanders are common in the North Okanagan

DeMerchante worked professionally as a reptile and amphibian specialist for many years and is currently the executive director of the non-profit turtle adoption and conservation organization.

He also works part-time as an interpreter at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon.

While the long-toed salamander is fairly common to the area, the tiger salamander is not. The tiger is a red-listed species in the province.

“You don't normally find them in the North Okanagan,” he says of the tiger variety of salamander.

“Tiger salamanders are found more in the South Okanagan and in the Kootenays around Rock Creek. The long-toed salamanders are found all over the place.”

Scott Alexander, a retired B.C. Parks Senior Naturalist with more than 40 years experience in wildlife biology, also was quick to notice the misidentification.

Alexander says while the two salamanders look similar, the tiger is significantly larger than the long-toed variety.

DeMerchante said there is an app, iNaturalist, as well as a website by the same name that will help people identify all manner of wildlife.