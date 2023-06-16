Armstrong ready to jam as Music in the Park returns

Photo: Bobby Garcia & the Cooper Country Band

Music in the Park is back for the summer in Armstrong.

The series kicks off with blues band Three Scotch In, Friday, June 23, at the Lions Gazebo in Memorial Park.

There will also be a barbecue in support of the Armstrong Food Bank.

Bring a blanket, chairs, snacks and beverages – even your dinner," says Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce events co-ordinator Rhonda Keating.

June 30 check out country entertainers Bobby Garcia & the Cooper Country Band.

July 7, see roots band Dirt Road Opera Band.

On July 14, the music will be provided by pop cover band Diluted Mindz.

Next up are the rockabilly band Dixie Fried Hep Cats on July 21.

July 28, see party band The Goods.

The park has a swimming pool, water park, playground, so bring the kids.

A food truck will be on location.

More acts will continue through August.