Vernon's Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store will have to spend hundreds to replace stolen signs

Demand has increased by 60 per cent at Vernon's Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store, so having to replace stolen signs is an expense the non-profit could do without.

Gena Barzan runs the thrift store, which helps provide food and various items to families in need with cats, dogs and other animals.

Once a month, they also provide food hampers to dozens of local seniors.

Barzan was dismayed when someone stole the magnetic signs from the thrift store's truck.

The signs will cost several hundreds dollars to replace.

The senseless theft was captured on surveillance video from a nearby business.

“The police have the footage,” Barzan says. “These three women actually come into our store quite often.”

Four days prior, someone peeled a decal off the back door of the store at 3100A 29th Ave. in downtown Vernon.

“It's hard for us,” Barzan says.

“There's no rhyme or reason to it. They did it because they could. It's not very fun, especially in these times where we are all struggling to stay afloat and be able to help people. It all adds up. We are helping people every day, so something like this is very upsetting.”

The theft of the signs from the truck happened Saturday.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.