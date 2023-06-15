RCMP say Vernon pipe bomb had 'potential to cause serious injury'

Photo: Jon Manchester

A bomb scare in Vernon Wednesday evening was the real deal.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the suspected pipe bomb was found about 3:30 p.m. along the CN Rail tracks on the 4500 block of 31st Street in the north end of the city.

As a precaution, the area was cordoned off, nearby business were evacuated, and the RCMP Explosives Device Unit was called up from the Lower Mainland.

About 9:15 p.m., EDU officers rendered the device safe at the scene, says Terleski.

"Once the device was rendered safe, an examination of the contents was completed, which confirmed the presence of explosive material," Terleski adds.

"The device was believed to be viable and had the potential to cause serious injuries to anyone in the immediate vicinity had it been activated."

Police thank the public for their patience and co-operation "as we worked to safely resolve the situation."

"As well, we want to recognize the person who discovered the device for doing what we hope anyone would do – taking it seriously and immediately notifying police."

It was the second bomb scare in Vernon this week.

On Monday, a suspicious device was found in Justice Park, downtown.

"Based on the findings of the investigation into this, as well as the other device discovered in Justice Park earlier in the week, there is no evidence to indicate the incidents are related, nor do they appear to be targeted," says Terleski.

Both investigations are continuing.