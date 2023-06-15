Civil Air Search and Rescue Association brushes up on skills with Okanagan training

Photo: John Jorimann

Volunteer searchers are ready to hit runway when the call for help comes in.

Members of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and PEPAir from Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna and Penticton were evaluated over the weekend to maintain their status.

Every two years, members are tested to determine whether they have the skills to continue to support the military in its training and searching, says zone commander John Jorimann.

The organization has 93 members across the region.

Members of the military (442 Squadron Comox), the CASARA national liaison officer (DND), and provincial training officers set up mock search scenarios and put the members through their paces.

"Ground crews, radio operators, pilots, spotters, navigators, and search headquarter personnel were tested on their abilities to conduct a successful, safe search," says Jorimann.

A search headquarters was set up at Kelowna International Airport, from where a search co-ordinator dispatched personnel across the Okanagan, who searched for targets with search and rescue crews.

"Inclement weather provided challenges for flying, but the well-trained, experienced pilots ensured that tasks were completed safely and efficiently," says Jorimann.

Throughout the exercise, the search co-ordinator was able to keep in contact with both flight and ground crews using a radio repeater and 'hi-bird' aircraft.

Radio satellite Zoom video conferencing was also used.

"At the end of the day, members were pleased to hear that they had successfully completed all the requirements and had passed the evaluation," says Jorimann.

He said military members were "humbled by the dedication and expertise" of the volunteers.