Vernon resource centre offers free help for vicarious trauma

Photo: Pexels

You don't have to directly experience a traumatic event to be impacted by it.

Witnessing or simply hearing the details of such an event can evoke similar emotions – and Jim Swingle wants to help people deal with those feelings.

Swingle is executive director of the Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan, which offers a free one-hour talk on vicarious trauma.

“When witnessing or hearing about trauma others have faced, we experience trauma or trauma symptoms ourselves. I talk a bit about what vicarious trauma is, what are the signs you might be experiencing vicarious trauma, and some things you can do to stay resilient when you are exposed to the trauma of others,” Swingle says.

Emergency first responders are particularly prone to such effects from incidents encountered as part of their work.

The Family Resource Centre initially launched the vicarious trauma program internally, to help staff deal with the difficult things they hear and deal with.

Swingle recognized the value such a program could have to others and offered it to frontline workers. It's now open to organizations where people may be experiencing vicarious trauma.

Swingle said such reactions are a normal response, and help is available to deal with those emotions.

“I want to de-stigmatize and normalize it a little bit,” Swingle says. “There's not anything wrong with you, that is a normal, human reaction to hearing about someone else's trauma.”

The training is free.

For more information, call the Family Resource Centre at 250-545-3390 or email [email protected].

Learn more about the centre on its website.