Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce puts out call for nominations

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wants you – to join its board of directors.

The chamber has put out a call for nominations to its 2023-24 board.

Have an established business, leadership or advocacy experience? Nominations are open now through June 30.

"The role of director is important, as the board collectively oversees the strategic vision of the chamber," says general manager Dan Proulx.

"Through our membership of businesses and non-profits, we are seeking individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience who want to guide the chamber forward. Serving on the board of directors is a great opportunity to contribute to the community."

Prospective candidates should have the following qualities:

Awareness and understanding of the role of the chamber and a desire to support it.

Awareness of the business and economic climate in Greater Vernon and Canada.

Previous board experience serving in an advocacy, leadership or executive position.

Sound entrepreneurial skills.

Understanding of financial statements, management reports, and risk management.

High ethical standards and integrity in professional and personal dealings.

Ability to work as a team member.

Past history of community involvement.

Nominees must be a representative of a chamber member business or non-profit in good standing and must be endorsed by one other member in good standing.