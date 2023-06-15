Thousands raised for grieving Lumby family after father's tragic death

Photo: GoFundMe

Support is rallying around a Lumby family that lost its father and husband.

Adam Dekker died suddenly June 12.

And a GoFundMe campaign for his wife and children has already surpassed $15,000 in just one day.

Aside from that, community members are offering up auctioned services, with proceeds going to the family.

Items up for bids include welding and equipment repair, truck hauling, hay, labour, and beef.

Items have been posted in the Around the Block Lumby Facebook group.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe has raised $15,285 as of Thursday morning.

"As a family, we're devastated to share the tragic news of Adam Dekker's sudden passing," wrote Nichoel Crawford, who organized the fundraiser for Dekker's wife Trina and two children.

"As you can imagine, a sudden passing brings on unexpected costs and questions around support for Trina and the kids in the future. All funds raised will go to Trina to ease her financial burden while navigating through this unimaginably challenging time."