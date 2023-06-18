Armstrong-Spallumcheen set to celebrate National Multiculturalism Day

Photo: Facebook The Jabulani Drummers will be one of the groups performing at National Multiculturalism Day in Armstrong.

Take in international food, music and culture on National Multiculturalism Day in Armstrong

The free celebration at Memorial Park takes place June 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Take this opportunity to celebrate the diversity that enriches us collectively and reaffirm your commitment to equity, inclusion, and mutual respect,” says Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce executive director Patti Noonan.

“Multiculturalism is one of Canada’s great strengths. We encourage you to share your experience, and your story with others and listen to theirs at this event.”

Cultural presentations include performers Jabulani Drummers, Blakely Okanagan Irish Dance, Vernon Chidorikai Japanese Dancers, Kesavah Dancers and TKH Bollywood Dancers.

Cultural food and beverage provided by Finca Las Magaritas Coffee and HT Asian Market.

For more information and a list of events, click here.