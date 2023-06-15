Spallumcheen to install water meters this year

Photo: Pixabay

Water meters are coming to Spallumcheen.

“Water meters are an essential component of the municipal water system. They are an important tool for managing and conserving Spallumcheen's limited water resources, protecting the aquifer, and ensuring fair billing. They also help to identify leaks in the systems and minimize water loss,” the township said in a press release.

Community members are invited to attend a public open house to learn more about the water-metering system on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Spallumcheen municipal office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

The open house will have information about the upcoming meter installations, as well as information about water invoicing, future water-rate considerations and water conservation.

“Upgrading our water-metering system will help our community conserve water, manage our infrastructure responsibly and ensure residents are being billed fairly for their water use,” says Mayor Christine Fraser. “Throughout the upgrade process, the township will work with property owners to make sure the meter installation is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The new meters will be installed in all water area services managed by Spallumcheen including Larkin, Eagle Rock, Hankey, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie, Highland Park, Lansdowne, Silver Star and Stardel.

Although Stepping Stones is also a water local area service within Spallumcheen, it is currently managed through Greater Vernon Water and will not be included in this round of improvements.

The water meters will be installed later this year at no cost to property owners. Residents of the areas receiving the upgraded meters will receive further information about the process in the coming weeks.

