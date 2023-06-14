New spot fire under control east of Enderby

Photo: BCWS map A new fire near Ashton Creek is listed as under control.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new spot fire east of Enderby.

The fire, in the Ashton Creek area, was discovered at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. It’s listed as under control. No size estimate has yet been listed on the BCWS dashboard.

The cause is noted as human caused, but doesn’t give any specifics.

It was the only new fire reported Wednesday in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The wildfire danger rating in the Kamloops Fire Centre varies from very low near the southeast boundary of the region, to pockets of high risk in the Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Merritt areas. Most of the region has a moderate wildfire danger rating.

