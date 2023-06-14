Bomb squad called to Vernon for second time this week

Photo: Jon Manchester RCMP have cordoned off 31 Street at 45th Avenue as they investigate a potential explosive device.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Police appear to have marked out what looks like a pipe bomb near the road.

Two orange cones surround the suspicious object lying just off the gravel shoulder of 31 Street.

Dump trucks are being used to help block access to 31 Street. One is parked at the corner of 45th Avenue and another at the intersection with 47th Avenue.

A police car can been seen park next to the train tracks. Two more are further down the tracks near the former site of North Valley Gymnastics. At least one fire truck is on the scene.

Photo: Tracey Prediger What looks like a pipe bomb was lying just off the shoulder of 31 Street, with two orange cones marking out its location.

UPDATE: 6:02 p.m.

RCMP have blocked off access to 31 Street at 45th Avenue.

Their investigation appears to be concentrated near a new industrial building that is under construction along 31 Street.

Photo: Jon Manchester

ORIGINAL 5:45 p.m.

RCMP have cordoned off an area in the 4500-block of 31 Street, near the CN Rail tracks in Vernon, after a potential explosive device was discovered Wednesday.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is on its way to the scene.

“The area will remain cordoned off until officers with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit have safely examined, and dealt with the item if necessary,” states Constable Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“We are urging members of the public to avoid the area as we await the arrival of our EDU Team at the scene later this evening.

Information updates will be provided when available.

It’s the second time this week that the bomb squad has been called to Vernon.

A suspicious device found at Justice Park was safely removed, after a large area of the park was cordoned off Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.