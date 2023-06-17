Rock on! Armstrong's Metalfest lineup announced

Photo: West Metal Entertainment

The full lineup for Armstrong’s 13th annual Metalfest has been released.

The two-day festival is set for July 14-15 at Hassen Arena and will feature headliners LA thrashers Warbringer, San Francisco tech-death giants Fallujah and Washington’s own Enterprise Earth.

Organizers say the full lineup is out a little later than they would have liked, but the wait is worth it.

It's Metalfest's biggest lineup yet, with six international acts alongside some of Canada’s best.

Edmonton’s Juno award winning Striker will be among 28 bands taking the stage.

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have fostered upcoming talent and brought international acts to the quiet North Okanagan community.

The Okanagan's own Cranial Fungus will be performing, and Bleak Valley from Kamloops is ready to put on a show.

Promoters have compiled a Spotify playlist to give you a sampling of the eardrum thrashing you're in for.

Each year, up to 700 metalheads descend into the festival, camping, taking in metal music and participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with fellow fans.

Pre-sale tickets are available until July 12. Click here for details.