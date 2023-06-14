Indoor skatepark takes over Vernon Curling Club for summer

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s indoor skatepark is ready to welcome a summer season of rail riders.

The ice is now gone from Vernon Curling Club, and the skatepark is officially open.

The park "provides an opportunity for kids, youth and families to participate in a great activity together in a safe way," says recreation programmer Tima Coad. "With lessons, beginner skates and open skates, there is something for riders of all abilities."

The skatepark is open Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Beginner boarding is 5-6 p.m., and the open skate takes place between 6 and 8 p.m.

While no pre-registration is needed, rec services asks anyone wanting to use the skatepark to stop by the recreation centre front desk to sign a waiver first.

Parents or guardians will need to sign for anyone under the age of 18.

Once the paperwork is done, the skater will get a free skateboard access pass that they can show every time they go to the skatepark.

Only skateboards will be allowed, no scooters or rollerblades.

Helmets are mandatory and pads are highly recommended.

Click here to see program sessions, or sign up for lessons.