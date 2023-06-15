Sunshine Festival returns this weekend to downtown Vernon

Photo: DVA

Downtown Vernon will come alive with the return of Sunshine Festival this Saturday.

Six blocks of 30th Avenue will be closed to the vehicles as vendors and activities fill the street.

After two scaled back years, Sunshine Festival is returning in a big way, says Pater Kaz with the Downtown Vernon Association.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people can shop, eat, take in live music, and more.

The festival attracts thousands of people.

“This is actually, I think, one of the largest festivals ... definitely in the North Okanagan,” says Kaz.

Four additional blocks adjoining 30th Avenue will also have attractions.

Kaz says a main stage will be set up by Natures Fare and Freshco. It will have bands playing every hour.

A kids zone will be set up at the opposite end of downtown.

“There's going to be a large tent with kids entertainers, everything from an illusion show to music. There’ll even be a reptile show happening.”

Vendors will be set up along 30th Ave with gaps to access brick and mortar buildings on the street.

“A lot of our 30th Avenue businesses are jumping on board and will put a tent up in front of their own shops,” says Kaz.

The day will be fun filled, with mascots, food vendors and all sorts of entertainment for attendees to enjoy.

Downtown parking will be free all day.