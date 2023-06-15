New mural approval revives call for public art policy in Vernon

Photo: Vernon Public Art Gallery

Debate over whether a fox or coyote will make it onto a mural planned for the back of the Service Canada building in downtown Vernon is a cutting reminder to the Vernon Public Art Gallery that the city still lacks a public art policy.

The proposed mural was approved by city council this week, with the suggestion a fox be swapped out for the more locally relevant coyote.

Not all mural proposals go so smoothly.

It was this time last year when the gallery was embroiled in a back and forth with the city over the 'Behind the Mask' project.

The controversial art installation meant to create conversations around mental health and would have seen up to 10 murals depicting masked figures displayed on buildings throughout the downtown core.

Council backtracked on its initial approval after a petition surfaced in opposition to the murals, and recommended VPAG conduct a community survey. Those results also came under public fire.

In the end, council rejected Behind the Mask and promised a public art policy going forward.

“It was a priority going into the election, and we haven’t heard any update,” says gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy. “It was the story of the year, and now it seems to have fallen off the radar.”

According to city spokesperson Christy Poirier, council’s recent approval of the Service Canada mural came from requirements of Sign Bylaw 4489.

“The Downtown Vernon Association was consulted as part of the review process, prior to administration’s recommendation to council," says Poirier, adding the DVA provided a letter of support for the building owner’s application to have the mural installed.

While Kennedy supports the new art project – “Adding new pieces of art to downtown is great” – she restates the need for an “art policy” versus a “sign bylaw.”

Poirier says the creation of a public art policy will fall under council's strategic action plan for 2023-2026.

The plan is “currently still under development,” but is expected to be brought before council June 26, “at which time (council) will see administration’s recommendation for when a public art policy could be developed.”

Kennedy is offering to help speed up the process and see an art policy prioritized, saying “members of the art community are more than willing to be proactive in helping these policies move forward.”

As for Behind the Mask, Kennedy hints the lack of city policy doesn't mean the death of the project.