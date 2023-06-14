Vernonites can use their voice at City of Vernon's AGM

Photo: Jon Manchester

Anyone with a question about Vernon’s 2022 Annual Report will be given a chance to ask at the city’s annual general meeting.

The AGM will be held June 26 at City Hall, beginning about 4:30 p.m., once the Monday council meeting ends.

The meeting will present the city's annual report, which includes a variety of information, including the city's audited financial statements and a multitude of statistical information, along with City Hall highlights from the past year.

Citizens will be given the chance to make submissions and ask questions about the report, which can be viewed here.