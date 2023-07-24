Defunct childcare centre re-opens under new name, owners

Photo: Cocomelon Learning Centre

A new childcare centre has opened its doors after the previous centre in the space closed.

Simranjeet Singh, with Cocomelon Learning Centre, bought the defunct Little Ark Childcare Centre.

He told Castanet the centre officially opened under its new owners and name: Cocomelon Learning Centre, 27th Ave.

“We filled up most of the spots because parents (from Little Ark) were quite panicked.”

Little Ark Childcare closed mid-April and left parents stressed and scrambling as Vernon continues to struggle to keep up with childcare demands.

Singh says he and his business partner, Umang Patel, are proud that they were able to open the centre on their planned timeline.

“We said we’d open for June 1 and we did it,” said Singh.

Singh said people were panicked, but that he had to wait for the government to license the childcare centre before opening.

When he took over the centre, Singh assured parents the closure would be temporary. At the time, he told Castanet that he had to wade through government red tape before being able to open.