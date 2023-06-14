Regional home design competition aims to get homes built faster in North Okanagan

Photo: Roots to Rooftops

Winners of the Regional District of North Okanagan’s housing design competition now have eight home designs available to ease the region's housing crunch by adding secondary homes to properties.

RDNO partnered with Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Vernon on the project, which saw an "overwhelming response" with 69 design submissions from across Canada.

Among them was an entry from a 10-year-old boy from Keremeos, which received an honourable mention.

If you’ve ever thought about putting a second home on your property, the eight pre-approved designs are available for purchase for $1,000 each, fast forwarding residents to the building permit stage.

The idea behind the contest was to make the building process easier.

Having pre-approved designs cuts cost and the time of people having to hire their own architects.

Anyone wishing to purchase plans is reminded to check with their municipality for specifics related to zoning of their property.

The winning submissions offer one- and two-storey designs to choose from, of 90 square metres or less.

The panel also felt that an additional seven designs had "unique and exciting characteristics" and those plans will soon be available for purchase.

Until June 26, you have the opportunity to vote for your favourite one-storey and two-storey designs for the People's Choice Award.

Plans can be purchased at the Regional District’s office at 9848 Aberdeen Rd.