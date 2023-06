Photo: BC Wildfire Service A 0.4 hectare wildfire is burning east of Sugar Lake.

A BC Wildfire Service crew is responding to a small wildfire east of Sugar Lake, near Kate Creek Forest Service Road.

The 0.4 hectare wildfire was discovered on Monday night. As of Tuesday evening, it is still considered to be burning out of control.

According to BC Wildfire Service, five personnel have been assigned to tackle the wildfire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.