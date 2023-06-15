Asian specialty grocery launches in downtown Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Exciting news for Vernon foodies – a new Asian market has opened its doors downtown.

Fort Asian Food “soft-launched” this week, and manager Tifany Andrade says she’s been hearing great things from shoppers.

“It's been very warm, and everybody's been very excited,” says Andrade.

Owner Daryl Andrade says he's excited to be bringing Asian products to Vernon.

“Friday is gonna be like the official grand opening,” he says.

It's located beside/inside Rich Tea on 30th Avenue.

“When we first started the bubble tea shop, we wanted to make Vernon feel like the city that it is... We need to bring more of these businesses into town, and we love Vernon, that's why we wanted to build it here.”

The brother and sister team say the shop is bringing a piece of home to Vernon for those who have moved here from overseas.

“I think what it's bringing to Vernon is a lot of like, more cultures as well from other countries. So like a lot of knowledge about different types of cuisines,” says Tifany.

“I think we're being more diverse and enriched with different cultures.”

The market plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, though that may change in the fall or winter.

Customers can also order online and pick up or have their groceries delivered to them.

If shoppers want any products that aren't currently on the shelves, "we can sort those out and we'll have them on the shelves within two weeks," says Daryl.

"We have had already a few requests ... and we are going to bring those hopefully within the next week.”

The shop will be bringing in fresh produce alongside dried, canned, refrigerated and frozen foods/snacks.

Tifany says in the first few days of being open, Asian chips have been extremely popular.