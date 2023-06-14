Silver Star Road detours begin amid multi-use path construction

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists should be prepared for detours and travel delays on Silver Star Road for the next few months.

Work has begun on Phase 2 of the multi-use pathway. Crews will be on site working from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and occasional Saturdays.

City of Vernon crews will be working between the Silver Star Gateway Business Park and BX Elementary School, and will be confirming underground utility locations prior to construction.

The first detour is now marked along MacDonald Road to Rimer Road, and then to Pleasant Valley Road.

The detour prompted Coun. Akbal Mund to raise concerns at Monday’s council meeting.

“Good to see that the Silver Star Road multi-use pathway is underway. Unfortunately, I don't think they thought of the traffic patterns very well,” said Mund.

“Since school is still in for the next two weeks, it’s going to be hectic in the mornings coming down ... today was probably about a 20-25-minute wait. You should have put a four way stop there until school gets out.”

City administration said they’d look into Mund’s concerns.

During Phase 2, there will be a second detour via L&A Road to Rimer Road.

The city says depending on motorists' destinations, they could use other unsigned routes around the construction site, via East Vernon Road.

Detours are for people travelling south/west along Silver Star Road. North/eastbound traffic will remain on the road.

