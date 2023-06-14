Vacationing Albertan jailed after breaching bail condition in Vernon

Photo: Castanet

An Alberta man’s Okanagan vacation was cut short this week when he was arrested and jailed for violating the terms of his bail on a serious domestic assault charge.

Lemur Magana Beltran, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of failure to comply with his bail conditions.

Court heard police were called to the Dairy Queen on Highway 97 in Vernon on Sunday after Magana Beltran’s wife entered the restaurant “trembling” and asking for someone to call police.

Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said Magana Beltran was on a no-contact order with his wife stemming from a serious domestic assault allegation in Edmonton on March 16.

MacDonald said the woman walked into the Dairy Queen following an argument with Magana Beltran in their vehicle. She said the couple and their three kids were on vacation.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Avis said Magana Beltran planned to apply to have his release conditions changed but never got around to it.

“That is something he will pursue,” he said. “He understands that he is not to have any contact with the complainant until that occurs.”

Beltran was sentenced to five days in jail.