Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions coming for North Westside

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is about to further limit water use to properties in the North Westside area.

Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions go into effect June 16 for Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems. They are expected to remain in effect until September 15.

Stage 2 restrictions limit outdoor watering to two days a week. Even numbered addresses can turn on the hose on Saturdays and Tuesdays, while odd numbered homes can water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

According to the RDCO water bylaws, customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

Residents are advised to reserve water if their gardens and lawns don’t need watering on specific days, given the dry conditions and severe drought designation by Agriculture Canada.

The federal agency’s monthly drought monitor has expanded “severe drought” classifications to include the Central, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Kamloops areas.

By following the outdoor watering restrictions, the RDCO says residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.