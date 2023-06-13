Frack Free BC brings anti-fracking campaign to Vernon

Photo: Facebook/Dogwood

Members of Frack Free BC are spreading their message in Vernon this week.

The coalition of environmental groups seeks to raise awareness and apply pressure on the provincial government to end fracking in B.C.

"In addition to being B.C.'s largest carbon polluter, fracking is the only industry in B.C. that is permitted to extract billions of litres of fresh water from local lakes and rivers, pump it full of toxic chemicals, and dispose of it untreated," the group says.

Jason Hjalmarson and Peter McCartney of the Wilderness Committee will be in Vernon Wednesday through Sunday to provide information and answer questions.

Wednesday, they will hold a pub night at 1516 Pub & Grill, starting at 7 p.m. They will share a short presentation.

Thursday, a free screening of the documentary Fracking the Peace will be shown at the Vernon library. The film follows people whose lives, water, and land have been changed by fracking. Doors open at 6 p.m., event begins at 6:30.

On Friday, the Vernon Frack Free BC team will be at the Polson Night Market, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a petition to asking government to stop fracking in the province.

Saturday, they'll also be at the downtown Vernon Sunshine Festival.

Sunday, they'll be at the Sustainable Environment Network Society EV car show at the Kal Tire administrative offices parking lot on Kal Lake Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They'll also be canvasing neighbourhoods after that.