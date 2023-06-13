Pickup goes up in flames on Highway 97A north of Vernon

Photo: Lisa Marini/Shuswap Road Report

A pickup was destroyed by fire Tuesday on Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong.

The truck's driver was alerted to fire under the vehicle by a fellow motorist who flagged him down, says Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

The driver pulled over on the overpass at Otter Lake Cross Road in Spallumcheen, where the truck became fully engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 10:15 a.m.

Cummings says they responded with four apparatus, and the fire was extinguished quickly without spreading to nearby grassland.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour while fire crews cleared the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident.

Traffic was diverted via the Otter Lake roundabout/exchange.