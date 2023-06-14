Vocal opponent of Vernon summer street closure opts to close doors on business

Photo: Tracey Prediger

After more than 35 years in business, Raven Traders, a well-known resale store, is closing its doors for good in downtown Vernon.

The store is located on the 2900 block of 30th Avenue, where the Downtown Vernon Association has set up its 2900 Plaza pedestrian zone the past two summers.

The plaza closes the full city block to vehicles, sets up picnic tables in their place and offers family friendly entertainment and activities.

Raven has been a vocal opponent of the plaza since it started, saying it has been bad for business.

Former Raven Traders manager John Harker previously told city council: “30th Avenue is one of the major thoroughfares to get from one part of the city to another. When you take away the cars, you take away the people, you take away the business.”

Current management advises there is no firm date for Raven's closure, but said it will be before the next street closure, meaning it will be by the end of this month.

DVA executive director Keelan Murtagh says it’s always unfortunate when a downtown business closes.

He's aware Raven Traders is unhappy with the street closure, but defends the decision with data from past surveys of DVA members.

“The majority of our members supported it... What our members want is what we give them,” Murtagh said Tuesday.

He admits the street closure has had its challenges. Weeks of heavy smoke and extreme heat led to the cancelling of scheduled entertainment and reduced attendance the first year.

And entertainment has been moved to evenings to avoid noise complaints.

Although the green light has been given for another 2900 block plaza this summer, Murtagh says the DVA will be doing a midpoint survey halfway through to ensure the street closure is still supported.

As for Raven Traders, the decision to close the doors came after the owner's decision to sell the building as well.

“We’d like to thank our loyal customers, our friends and of course our great staff for years of success,” said the manager.