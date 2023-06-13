Photo: Okanagan College

Thinking about Okanagan College?

This evening may be a great time to check out course offerings, as Vernon's Kalamalka campus waives application fees during its [email protected]

The showcase of college programs and services take place 5:30 to 7 p.m.

"With summer approaching and many people making their college or university plans for the fall, Okanagan College is extending an invitation to the community to explore the many opportunities available at OC," the college says.

Applicants, admitted students, parents and anyone interested in learning more is invited.

During the event, application fees for all programs will be waived.

Learn more about offerings in arts, science and health, business, trades, adult upgrading, continuing studies and more. Attendees will also find information on financial aid, educational advising, accessibility services, and returning to education.

The relaxed evening includes music and food trucks, prizes – and the first 100 people will receive a $5 voucher to use at the food truck of their choice.

"With so many people considering their post-secondary options ... this is a great opportunity to explore programs, meet faculty, instructors and staff, and learn about the opportunities that await them here," says provost and vice-president, academic, Andrew Hay.

Admission is free. Register online at YouatOCVernon.eventbrite.ca.