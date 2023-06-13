Roadwork to close Pottery Road in Vernon this week

Photo: City of Vernon

Roadwork will close part of Pottery Road this week.

The City of Vernon says the temporary closure will take place while crews repair the road surface.

Starting Wednesday, Pottery Road will be closed to through traffic between 15th and 18th streets.

Traffic will be detoured via 21st Avenue.

Residents within the construction area will have access to their homes during the project, and the road is expected to reopen Tuesday, June 20.

Motorists are asked to find alternative routes in that part of the city.

For the safety of workers and public, drivers are urged to obey traffic control signage and personnel.

Minor delays should be expected.