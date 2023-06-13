Social media network kicks in to help locate contractor's stolen truck and trailer

Photo: Carl Vardon

What was supposed to be an after-work trip to Home Depot in Vernon, Monday, turned out to be a heart-stopping experience for Carl Vardon.

“I came out, and my truck and trailer were gone … it was devastating,” says Vardon, who owns HMP Millworks.

He had only been inside the store for 15 minutes. Both his truck and trailer were locked, and he had the keys with him.

“It’s my livelihood, all my tools are in there,” he says.

The finishing carpenter blinked a few times at the empty spot where he had parked and headed back inside to ask staff if they ever tow people from their parking lot.

When he learned the answer was “no,” he dialed 911.

Vardon then fanned out calls to his friends, “put it on social media, put it on Facebook…” he said.

Pictures of his stolen truck and trailer were quickly posted on several platforms, and within seconds his phone was ringing.

People were seeing his truck and reporting locations.

Vardon credits public tips and the RCMP’s “amazing” response to the full recovery of his stolen property, saying the trailer was found “dumped in a known drug location,” on Hartnell Road.

The Ford F-350 was later found behind Hunter’s Store on 16th street and 45th Avenue.

“Every contractor out there lives in fear. It’s not a matter of if your stuff gets stolen now, it’s when,” says Vardon, adding this is the second attempt on his equipment in as many years.

Vardon has learned his 1999 SuperDuty is one of the most commonly stolen trucks around.