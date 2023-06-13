Vernon letter to ensure province not 'strong-arming municipalities' on housing

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon might not have been selected as part of the first wave of communities given mandated housing targets as part of the province's housing action plan – but it still wants its voice heard.

City council has agreed to write a letter to the province about the Homes for People Action Plan.

Vernon wasn't chosen to be a part of the pilot program and has been seen as a leader on the housing front.

A report to council says Vernon is "recognized as a leader among small, rural communities in B.C. in affordable housing.” The city passed its first housing action plan in September 2022.

City staff say the purpose behind the letter is to be part of the engagement process.

Coun. Kari Gares said the letter needs to be firm, but not overly harsh.

It should affirm Vernon’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis here, but address the challenges of increased densification and concerns around infrastructure, parking, she said

“So this is just our way to thank them, obviously, for putting housing top and centre,” said Gares.

“But I think it's imperative that they continue to work with the local municipalities, to ensure that they're not strong-arming municipalities to make these sweeping changes with less consideration to those other impacts that our staff are having to deal with on a day in and day out basis.”

The ripples of these decisions affect not just council, but residents as well, she said.

One concern, brought forward by Mayor Victor Cumming, was the plan's requirement municipalities allow secondary suites in every community. He suggested it could use an added phrase about being allowed in "current zoning areas."

Coun. Kelly Fehr agreed with Gares' summary and supported the letter being sent.

“The changes are vast, the details certainly were not clear,” said Fehr.

“So just an acknowledgement to the province that we understand you're moving forward, and we just want to make sure that we're at the table to discuss our concerns and that we're heard.”