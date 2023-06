Photo: Jon Manchester

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in a crash south of Vernon on Highway 97 Monday.

A Subaru crashed about 11:15 a.m. in the Crystal Waters area, losing control and overturning before coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was transported from the scene by paramedics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.