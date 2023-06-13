Housing crisis affecting more in Vernon, driving homeless numbers

Photo: City of Vernon

B.C.'s housing crisis is driving homelessness in Vernon.

In reaction to a report on homelessness in the city, Coun. Kari Gares addressed the question Monday of why the homeless count is going up both locally and across the province despite efforts to house those on the street.

"When we look at (the lack of available rentals) starting to impact families and seniors, people who wouldn't normally have been impacted by homelessness, we know the housing crisis is a driver of a lot of the pressures and the increase that we're seeing," explained Gares, who is in the housing business as mortgage broker.

Gares said the report to council was full of valuable information that leaders need to know as the city begins to "navigate these very challenging times that lay before us."

Coun. Kelly Fehr, who is also involved in housing as a director at Turning Points, brought up the city's involvement in the Rural And Northern Immigration Pilot Program. It’s intended to "spread the benefits of economic immigration to communities outside of the larger metropolitan areas of the country."

Fehr asked how many program participants are using the Happipad app.

The home share app is meant to bridge the gap between affordable housing and market rental costs.

Not many RNIP candidates have been using the app because it's meant for singles, not families like RNIP sees.

Gares said the cost of rentals she's seeing on the app have been "somewhat discouraging."

"When you see that threshold, from like $750 all the way up to $1,900, you know, it can be quite alarming.... Nonetheless, I'm not faulting it. I'm not faulting anybody who's renting their properties either,” said Gares.

Presenters told council they can best help by advocating what the city needs to senior levels of government.

Gares asked for more information and data to be presented to council, digging deeper into "understanding exactly what the challenges are."

This, she said, will best help council advocate to senior governments.

That's something Fehr agreed with.

"There's a huge hidden homeless population within our community and within all communities. And the issue is larger than we often think it is," said Fehr.