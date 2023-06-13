Explosives unit removes suspicious device from Vernon's Justice Park

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A suspicious device found yesterday in Vernon’s Justice Park has been safely removed, police say.

The RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit removed the device, but police tape remains at the park Tuesday morning.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation,” Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

While tape still surrounds part of the park, Terleski says the area is now open to the public.

A larger area of the park was cordoned off by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Monday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., RCMP officers located a “suspicious device” situated in the northwest corner of the 27th Street and 30th Avenue park.

“As a precaution, police contacted the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and decided the best course of action is for EDU to safely deal with the device,” Cpl. Tania Finn said Monday.

The RCMP’s explosives disposal unit was called in the from Lower Mainland.