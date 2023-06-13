City suggests artistic change to proposed downtown Vernon mural

Photo: Jon Manchester

How much say should the city have over the artistic content of murals?

That was the question at Monday’s council meeting. It came up during a request from Welbec Properties, seeking approval for a mural to be installed on the back wall of the Service Canada building on 30th Avenue.

Coun. Akbal Mund questioned a fox being highlighted in the proposed mural as they’re not very common to the area, he said.

Coun. Brian Guy agreed with the assessment, saying “I would suggest a simple change, that they replace that fox with a coyote.”

“Partly because coyotes are much more common around here, but also because a coyote is a foundational, fundamental part of the creation stories of the Syilx people in the Okanagan.”

Coun. Teresa Durning brought forward a motion to suggest that change in the artwork, which was passed by council.

Following the motion, Coun. Kelly Fehr said: “If that's what the owner wants on their building, then I don't think that we should be playing around with what they want,” regardless of his own opinion.

Coun. Kari Gares agreed, saying she doesn’t believe council should be making recommendations to change art the owners want.

In a report to council, the mural's theme was described as showing an "express reverence for the local wildlife and beauty of the region."

It includes apple blossoms, wild sage, and a fox on a sunset lake scene and pine green background.

The city administers a mural maintenance fund under an agreement with the Downtown Vernon Association.

The DVA commits up to $5,000 per budget year to the fund, while the city matches or exceeds that contribution.

Minor repairs, including cleaning, sealing and graffiti removal are completed by the city, while building repairs or major maintenance to the murals are managed by the DVA in consultation with the property owner.