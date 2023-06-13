Dogs, you're outta here, council decides on Marshall Fields ball diamonds

Photo: City of Vernon Fencing will follow the red line from right to left, until the southwest side of the left diamond where it will follow the purple line to existing fencing.

Dogs will officially be fenced out of the Marshall Fields baseball diamonds, at a cost of up to $45,000.

The decision comes after Vernon council has brought the issue up at multiple meetings – with councillors saying they’ve been hearing from both sides.

Council passed a motion to install 1.2-metre-high galvanized fencing to separate dogs from the baseball area. Vernon Baseball Association will be putting forward $10,000, and the city will contribute the remaining $35,000 to come from its 2022 unexpended uncommitted balance.

Mayor Victor Cumming started off the discussion by saying he thought the fencing proposed to council was “a really poor option.” He thought “the amount of money spending doesn't make sense.”

Coun. Akbal Mund said part of the problem is the lack of clarity around where dogs are allowed and not allowed in the area.

“We have two sides feuding. We can draw the line and say this is the way it is,” said Mund.

Coun. Kari Gares said “the bottom line is one bad interaction is a liability on the City of Vernon.”

Coun. Teresa Durning agreed, saying: “Somebody is going to get hurt if we don't do this."

“I have a sister with a large scar on her face for this very reason. Because somebody didn't take responsibility in making sure that everybody was separate and everybody was safe.”

Baseball players and spectators have been frustrated that dogs have been disrupting games by coming from the off-leash dog area beside the ball diamonds.

Some have complained dogs are peeing on equipment, chasing baseballs, and some have been aggressive.

Cumming said dog-walkers have "articulated in many, many letters" their respect for baseball players. But that the game season is only part of the year, unlike dog-walking.

Ultimately, council agreed to install the fencing with a small change. The fencing will go above the ball diamonds before cutting in closer on the southwest side of the fields.