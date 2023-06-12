$70,000 OK'd by city for O'Keefe assessment plan

Photo: O'Keefe Historic Ranch

More city money is going to O’Keefe Historic Ranch under the watchful eye of Vernon city council.

Council agreed Monday to spend up to $70,000 on an assessment of needed repairs, and development of a maintenance and renewal plan.

Mayor Victor Cumming suggested the plan be done in three phases.

"The first phase being a condition assessment of the structures and O'Keefe Ranch site as a whole, so when that's done, we see it," said Cumming.

"And then the second one ... (a) conservation plan to assess the heritage values comes back. And then the third step, which is a maintenance renewal improvement program, because we may find out in step one or step two, that there are some decisions that have to be made without going to step three."

Council approved Cumming's amendment to a suggested plan of action, meaning the three phases will go forward and after each one, updates will be brought before council.

Council will have the power to not go forward with the next steps after each deliverable.

The historic ranch is already indebted to the city, including a $70,000 loan and a $112,000 in insurance bill the city fronted.

The ranch says many of its buildings are in need of urgent repair.

The city previously agreed to fund the ranch an additional $100,000 – but councillors discussed the constant requests for money, seemingly without a solution from to the money troubles.

Though, councillors agreed the ranch holds historical importance and status as an event hub.