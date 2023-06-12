Explosives disposal unit being called to park in downtown Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Police in Vernon have cordoned off a downtown park while the bomb squad is called in.

RCMP say officers located a “suspicious device” at 3:15 p.m. in Justice Park, situated in the northwest corner of 27th Street and 30th Avenue.

“As a precaution, police contacted the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) and decided the best course of action is for EDU to safely deal with the device,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“While EDU is en-route, Justice Park is cordoned off with police tape as police remain on scene to ensure the safety of the public. It is requested the public avoid the area while police deal with the situation.”

The RCMP’s explosives disposal unit is based in the Lower Mainland and will be driving to Vernon, so it is expected the park will be closed for much of the evening.