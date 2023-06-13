Vernon agency slams manslaughter sentence for death of Heather Barker, says help is there for victims of violence

Photo: Family photo

Was justice served in the sentencing of Shaun Wiebe for the manslaughter of Heather Barker?

Vernon's Archway Society for Domestic Peace says no.

Wiebe was sentenced to four years (less time served) on Friday, for the 2018 death of Barker in Vernon's Rise neighbourhood.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

"What would be an appropriate sentence? How much time in jail would be long enough? What does true justice look like?" asks Archway co-executive director Sherry Demetrick.

"Four years for taking another's life does not seem adequate."

She draws comparison to the 2021 Kelowna case of Billie-Jo Bennett, who is serving a 14-year sentence for the manslaughter death of her male partner.

"Ultimately, Heather is gone. We can honour her life and do what we can to support her family, but as a community we need to recognize the prevalence of intimate partner violence and the tragic outcomes that can result.

"If you think someone is being abused or in an unhealthy or unsafe relationship, then speak to them. Let them know you are there for them and that they have options. Options that exist if they choose to leave, but also if they choose to stay."

Co-exec Micki Materi adds: "One of the many things I have learned over the years is that we have a legal system, not a justice system. A system that focuses on legal procedures, legal precedents, legal principles, etc. Crown represents the people, not the victims. The victims are witnesses in criminal matters. So, how is justice really served?

We certainly don’t see justice in this case. What is justice to a family that lost their mother in such a horrific, needless way?"

Barker died after the two argued in her Cordon Place home and Wiebe smashed her head repeatedly into the floor. She was taken to hospital, but died after life support was disconnected.

Archway, formerly the Vernon Women's Transition Society, wants the public to know that everyone has the right to live free from violence. However, many Canadians across the country continue to face violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender.

"If you look closely, you will see the roots of gender-based violence all around you, in media messages that objectify women, in the jokes that demean LGBTQ2 people, and in the rigid gender norms imposed on young children," the society says.

"We want to ensure that no one who is experiencing violence lacks the resources or ability to be safe and to access our support. We can be privately and securely contacted via phone, email, and social media, and encourage anyone who wants information about their options, support or immediate help should reach out to us.

"We do not want to see another woman die at the hands of her partner in our community."

Archway can be reached at:

Phone: (250) 309-8401

Email: [email protected]

Website: archwaysociety.ca