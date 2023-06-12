207763
Sewer work on Tronson Road to create delays this week

Expect delays on Tronson

Expect minor delays on Tronson Road this week.

The City of Vernon says crews are upgrading sewer infrastructure in the area.

Crews have begun work on the 7300 block of Tronson, where traffic will be reduced to single-lane, alternating during construction hours.

The work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Some delays should be expected for motorists; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Motorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

