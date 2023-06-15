North Okanagan Hospice boosts grief services for youth

Photo: North Okanagan Hospice Society

The North Okanagan Hospice Society has increased its grief and bereavement services to include children and youth.

A survey conducted in 2022 indicated an "overwhelming need" for dedicated counselling support for children and youth in the North Okanagan.

Participants of focus groups included the Family Resource Centre, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services, Child and Youth Mental Health, Victim Services, Vernon and District Canadian Mental Health Association, and local school counsellors.

"The needs assessment we conducted ... showed there is not enough support for children and youth dealing with loss. It is known that unresolved grief at a young age can result in continued mental health issues in adulthood," says hospice society executive director Lisa Matthews.

It's estimated that 1 in 14 children in Canada will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18.

"In just one year, over 203,000 of Canada’s 7.5 million children under 18 will experience the death of someone in their extended family. Almost 40,000 will experience the death of a parent or sibling who lives in their home. The death of a parent or sibling has been found to be one of the most stressful life events that a child or youth can experience,” according to the Children and Youth Grief Network.

Programs include walk and talks, and a learn to row program with the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club.

These efforts are supported by fundraisers such as Hike for Hospice, which takes place this year at Silver Star Mountain Resort on June 25.

More hikers, bikers, walkers, strollers and rollers are needed.

"Don't let 'mountain' scare you, there are nice, flat, paved walking trails as well, and for the more experienced hikers we have blue and black trails," organizers say.