Kalamalka Rotary swings for charity with Golf Classic; youth members raise funds

Photo: Contributed

Youth members of Seaton Secondary's Interact Club will sponsor a family in need and support cancer research

Member Brooke Sjoberg says money raised through bi-weekly recycling days and weekly pizza days at the school was matched by $2,000 from the Kalamalka Rotary Club.

Meanwhile golfers are swinging for charity today at the Kal Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at Vernon Golf & Country Club.

The second annual tournament will support the North Okanagan Hospice Society and Greater Vernon KidSport.

"KidSport's mission is to remove the financial barriers that prevent some children from participating in organized sport. All money raised in this tournament stays in the community and supports North Okanagan kids," says KidSport's Doug Ross.

Over the past nine years, Greater Vernon KidSport has assisted more than 2000 kids.

"With Kal Rotary's generous donation of $15,000 to KidSport from last year's tournament, we were able to increase the grants that we provide to families to $300 per year per child.... Funds from this year's tournament will go towards assisting over 50 kids to participate in sport."

Lisa Matthews, executive director with the hospice society, funds from last year were used to train volunteers, and this year will be used to expand grief and bereavement services to children and youth, and support counselling programs.

Nor-Val rentals is the title sponsor of the event, which also includes a dinner, silent auction, putting and hole-in-one contests.