Trial set for next spring in Coldstream arson case

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A man facing trial for a Coldstream fire that destroyed a sprawling home on Hawthorne Place will have his day in court next spring.

Matthew Eric Mason is charged with arson in the January 2022 blaze.

The trial is set for March 25, 2024, in BC Supreme Court, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

It is scheduled for seven days at the Vernon courthouse.

Mason was found fit to stand trial last month.



He has elected to be tried by judge and jury after originally choosing to be tried by judge alone.

The winter blaze sent smoke and flames high across the Coldstream Valley and the massive home a smouldering shell.