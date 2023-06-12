Police recover stolen tools after social media ad leads to suspect

Photo: Unsplash/rakhmat suwandi

A Lake Country man faces a number of potential charges after a police raid on the social media sale of stolen tools.

Sunday evening, RCMP received a report about the tools after a person came across the social media post and recognized the items as having been stolen from a job site in early May.

Police arrested one person and recovered a number of stolen items at a home on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen.

"We were able to identify, prove ownership, and return the items, thanks to the information we had when they were reported stolen," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Record serial numbers, mark your items, and take photographs. This information should be provided to police if your property is lost or stolen and helps us get it back to you if it's found, turned in, seized, or recovered during an investigation."

A 46-year old Lake Country man was released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date.