Highway 97 crash cleared at Meadowlark Road by Swan Lake

Photo: Jackie Butcher
UPDATE: 3 p.m.
The crash scene at Highway 97 by Swan Lake has now been cleared.
UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.
There are not believed to be any injuries in Monday's afternoon's crash on Highway 97 by Swan Lake.
A compact Chevy Sprint suffered moderate front-end damage in the incident.
ORIGINAL: 2:10 p.m.
Emergency crews are responding to crash on Highway 97 just north of Vernon.
Traffic is down to a single lane northbound at Meadowlark Road, beside Swan Lake.
The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.