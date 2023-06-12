Highway 97 crash cleared at Meadowlark Road by Swan Lake

Photo: Jackie Butcher

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The crash scene at Highway 97 by Swan Lake has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

There are not believed to be any injuries in Monday's afternoon's crash on Highway 97 by Swan Lake.

A compact Chevy Sprint suffered moderate front-end damage in the incident.

ORIGINAL: 2:10 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to crash on Highway 97 just north of Vernon.

Traffic is down to a single lane northbound at Meadowlark Road, beside Swan Lake.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.