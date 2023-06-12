City Hall plaque unveiled in memory of late councillor Dalvir Nahal

Photo: Jon Manchester Dalvir Nahal's family with plaque in her memory outside Vernon City Hall.

It has been two years since the passing of Dalvir Nahal, but it's clear there is still much love for the former Vernon councillor in the community.

A crowd of friends, family and well-wishers gathered outside Vernon City Hall for the unveiling of a plaque in Nahal's memory.

The two-term councillor passed in 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was known as a champion of the people who was free with her hugs and was seen by many as the conscience of council with her ambition to "make a difference."

Friend and colleague Coun. Kari Gares unveiled the bronze plaque, placed on a large boulder outside City Hall.

Gares remembered Nahal as a "remarkable soul" and "beacon of hope" who "understood the true meaning of public service."

Gares choked back tears as she called Nahal her "kindred sister."

Coun. Akbal Mund drew laughs when he recalled a conversation with Nahal.

He was asked why he ran for council and said "Some friends thought I should." Nahal's response was "because I want to make a difference... but there's no way they're going to elect two coloured people."

Nahal's brother Ranvir and mother B.K. also recalled humorous stories, and Ranvir, who stepped in to organize the weekend's Bollywood Bash said the event was an "incredible legacy" to his sister.

More than 500 people attended the charity event in support of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

"It was a passing of the torch ... but it took 10 people to replace just one," Ranvir said.

MLA Harwinder Sandhu, who was a nurse before she was a politician, said she would often see Nahal at the hospital and took inspiration from her dedication.

"Even when she was in palliative care, she was still thinking about the community."

Coun. Brian Quiring called Nahal a "champion for community" and noted she would still participate in meetings from her hospital bed.

"Everybody loved my daughter ... she worked for good ... she loved people," said her mother.